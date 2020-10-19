Letter, 10/20: A question of control in race

Over the past five months, the news has covered details of underhanded, unethical interference in the Legislative District 1 race between Janet Palmtag and Julie Slama by the Nebraska Republican Party.

Several political ads have been mailed out by the NEGOP, making allegations against Palmtag that are completely false. The chairman of the NEGOP has publicly apologized for mailings that have crossed the line.

The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission has opened an investigation into illegal coordination of funding by the NEGOP. The Nebraska Public Service Commission has voted unanimously to issue a cease-and-desist order against the Nebraska Republican Party for illegal telephone robocalls. And even GOP leaders like the Douglas County Republican Party, former Gov. Dave Heineman and former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub have taken issue with these unethical tactics.

Recently the NEGOP mailed out thousands of political ads with a completely false claim that Palmtag's real estate firm's license had been revoked. The fact is, Palmtag's real estate company holds licenses in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri, and no real estate commission in any state has ever ruled that Palmtag broke the law or was involved in any professional misconduct.