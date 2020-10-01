Letter, 10/2: Wearing mask is patriotic

I was saddened and discouraged by recent letters to the editor criticizing the mask mandate. They serve no purpose except to further divide our all-too-polarized society. I did not understand the labeling of those who flaunt the mandate as being patriots.

Fortunately, most citizens do obey our rules and laws. If we drive a vehicle, we obtain a license, insurance and follow traffic laws. If we raise animals such as a horse, we must obey the equine laws regarding caring for and transporting the animal. If someone happens to present himself as a financial adviser, I doubt his clients would consider him a patriot if he were not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

I grew up in a rural western Nebraska community in the 1950s where we valued law and order and cared for our neighbors who needed help. We also knew the meaning of patriotism.

One of our neighbors lost three sons in World War II. These values have been eroded in the last few years. Some of our leaders demonstrate a lack of respect for the rule of law and only act to benefit themselves rather than the citizens who they were elected to represent.