Letter, 10/2: Sometimes, it's not just about us

Regarding Steve Hoffman's letter on "surviving" Sturgis, (“Sturgis survivor speaks out,” Sept. 16): By his rationale, he went to Sturgis, didn't get COVID-19, and therefore "what's the big deal?"
Because he doesn't seem to grasp anecdotal experiences vs. scientific evidence, perhaps he would agree with these other lines of reasoning: I don't know anyone who has died in a plane crash, so they must be overblown by the media. I've known people who have smoked cigarettes and never got lung cancer -- must be another area where the media is fake news!
What Mr. Hoffman displayed in his letter is uncritical, dangerous, first-order thinking. With respect, I implore him to understand that sometimes the world is about more than one's own personal experiences.
James Benes, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.