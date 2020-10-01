Letter, 10/2: Sometimes, it's not just about us

Regarding Steve Hoffman's letter on "surviving" Sturgis, (“ Sturgis survivor speaks out ,” Sept. 16): By his rationale, he went to Sturgis, didn't get COVID-19, and therefore "what's the big deal?"

Because he doesn't seem to grasp anecdotal experiences vs. scientific evidence, perhaps he would agree with these other lines of reasoning: I don't know anyone who has died in a plane crash, so they must be overblown by the media. I've known people who have smoked cigarettes and never got lung cancer -- must be another area where the media is fake news!