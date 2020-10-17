Letter, 10/18: Vote Harding; stay positive

I am a long-standing Republican, having served as York's mayor and also on the Nebraska Public Power District's board of directors.

I have worked with Mary Harding as a colleague on the NPPD board for 12 years. She is one of the hardest working public servants I have known, and recent mailers from the Nebraska Republican Party slinging mud have no basis in fact.

I oppose negative ads, especially when these ads are false.

We have lost respect for one another, and this deeply concerns me. If we are to move forward as a city, state or nation, we must treat each other with respect. Buying candidates as our our elected officials through false advertising is not the direction we should proceed.

Ken Kunze, York

