Letter, 10/18: Trump a threat to nation's future

The alarm has been sounded. Experienced White House scholars, former military, diplomatic, security and political experts all characterize the 2020 presidential election not as the usual quadrennial competition between Republican and Democratic candidates but as a perilous contest between our fragile democracy and a Trump autocracy with ties to Russia.

I am a 91-year-old lawyer and retired judge whose first presidential vote was cast in 1952, and who has lived during the terms of seven Democratic and eight Republican presidents. Unlike any other election in my lifetime, we face the double menace of an impending autocracy and Russian intrusion into our government and civic life.

Donald Trump is unfit for the presidency, having supported white supremacist groups and efforts to impede voting, taking military and diplomatic actions favoring Russia, accepting Russian denials of election intrusion instead of that of U.S. experts, and failing to confront Russia over bounties paid for the murder of American troops.