Letter, 10/18: Trump a threat to nation's future

The alarm has been sounded. Experienced White House scholars, former military, diplomatic, security and political experts all characterize the 2020 presidential election not as the usual quadrennial competition between Republican and Democratic candidates but as a perilous contest between our fragile democracy and a Trump autocracy with ties to Russia.
I am a 91-year-old lawyer and retired judge whose first presidential vote was cast in 1952, and who has lived during the terms of seven Democratic and eight Republican presidents. Unlike any other election in my lifetime, we face the double menace of an impending autocracy and Russian intrusion into our government and civic life.
Donald Trump is unfit for the presidency, having supported white supremacist groups and efforts to impede voting, taking military and diplomatic actions favoring Russia, accepting Russian denials of election intrusion instead of that of U.S. experts, and failing to confront Russia over bounties paid for the murder of American troops.
In unprecedented action, a bipartisan group of nearly 500 retired generals, admirals, ambassadors and senior civilian security advisers published a letter saying they fear for our country “if there is a continued Trump regime,” describing Trump’s inability to cope with domestic and global issues, alienation of former allies and ceding “influence to a Russian adversary.”
Many other groups have spoken out with similar concerns. We cannot ignore the guidance given us by so many experts in diverse fields who have put their own reputations on the line to alert the American people of the dangers of a second Trump term.
We must think of the nation we want for future generations and work together across party lines to preserve our democracy. Our votes will determine whether our dreams for creating a more perfect union survive.
Jan Gradwohl, Lincoln
