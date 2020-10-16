Letter, 10/18: Trump a threat to nation's future

Fortenberry not really on our side
As a conservative who voted for Jeff Fortenberry in every election despite changing to independent after Donald Trump won the primary, I was always an advocate for Jeff Fortenberry. He exhibited conservative values: less government, less spending, less intrusion into our lives.
Yet, after Trump was elected, he advocated less government (unless you are gay, in which case you shouldn’t be and he will fight against that until the Supreme Court rules, which it did, darn it), less spending (unless we blow the American deficit by trillions of dollars for big corporations from which Fortenberry benefits despite the offset for our future through major tax cuts most of us won’t see), less intrusion (unless systemic racism and bias isn’t a big issue).
Moreover, he has fought for less welfare (except for farmers harmed by Trump’s trade war with China, in which he helped subsidize so much for that costly debacle).
The most amusing aspect is Fortenberry is going negative now against Kate Bolz, even equating her to closeness to China. Never forget that 1) Fortenberry has advocated for Trump’s relationship with China and 2) Fortenberry voted for Trump’s bailout for farmers as a result of tariffs against China.
All of his negative ads have reinforced singular quotes from Kate Bolz while his record is predicated by standing behind Trump about kissing Xi’s posterior about trade, as well as the failed response to the coronavirus.
If Fortenberry in working on both sides, can he really be on your side?
Michael R. Geist, Lincoln
Bolz will bring change to Congress
I hear a constant clamor, “I wish things could get back to normal.” Normalcy, as we knew it before COVID-19, will not be returning to Nebraska, nor should it.
Whether we want to admit it or not “change” will be good for Nebraska, and we need to embrace it. Sixteen years of “do-little partisanship” has resulted in just four bills passed by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. This record of accomplishment would get him shown the door in any other line of work. What we need in Washington are more people willing to put partisanship aside and work for all Nebraskans.
When elected, Kate Bolz can and will bring that needed change, a dose of much needed small-town values, to Washington. I urge your vote for Kate Bolz for Congress this year.
Brad Brooks, Norfolk
Vote Harding; stay positive
I am a long-standing Republican, having served as York’s mayor and also on the Nebraska Public Power District’s board of directors.
I have worked with Mary Harding as a colleague on the NPPD board for 12 years. She is one of the hardest working public servants I have known, and recent mailers from the Nebraska Republican Party slinging mud have no basis in fact.
I oppose negative ads, especially when these ads are false.
We have lost respect for one another, and this deeply concerns me. If we are to move forward as a city, state or nation, we must treat each other with respect. Buying candidates as our elected officials through false advertising is not the direction we should proceed.
Ken Kunze, York
Bolz part of legacy of leaders
Southeast Nebraska has a way of producing good people. Maybe it’s something in the water. Three such people were Calvin Carsten, Floyd Vrtiska and Jerome Warner. All three served in the Legislature and were outstanding, nonbiased and good nonpartisan leaders. All came from farm backgrounds.
Kate Bolz has followed in the footsteps of these three men. She, too, comes from a farm background from Southeast Nebraska and has given Nebraska eight years of exemplary service in the Legislature.
Congress needs people of her caliber, especially in these chaotic times. I’m voting for Kate Bolz for Congress. America needs more people like her in leadership positions.
Eric Bachenberg,
Lincoln
No one recovering like U.S.
On Monday, the Journal of the American Medical Association published the global mortality rates due to COVID-19 in the developed world. The United States has the highest death rate in the developed world.
Also on Monday, President Trump at a rally in Florida in regards to the pandemic said, “If you look at our upward path, no country in the world has recovered the way we have recovered.”
Who should we believe? Trump is right in a way, though, because no country has recovered like we have — most countries have done better. No wonder people are so cynical about politics.
Warren Wilson, Lincoln
