Letter, 10/18: Trump a threat to nation's future

Fortenberry not really on our side

As a conservative who voted for Jeff Fortenberry in every election despite changing to independent after Donald Trump won the primary, I was always an advocate for Jeff Fortenberry. He exhibited conservative values: less government, less spending, less intrusion into our lives.

Yet, after Trump was elected, he advocated less government (unless you are gay, in which case you shouldn’t be and he will fight against that until the Supreme Court rules, which it did, darn it), less spending (unless we blow the American deficit by trillions of dollars for big corporations from which Fortenberry benefits despite the offset for our future through major tax cuts most of us won’t see), less intrusion (unless systemic racism and bias isn’t a big issue).

Moreover, he has fought for less welfare (except for farmers harmed by Trump’s trade war with China, in which he helped subsidize so much for that costly debacle).

The most amusing aspect is Fortenberry is going negative now against Kate Bolz, even equating her to closeness to China. Never forget that 1) Fortenberry has advocated for Trump’s relationship with China and 2) Fortenberry voted for Trump’s bailout for farmers as a result of tariffs against China.