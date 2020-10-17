Letter, 10/18: Sasse's words don't match actions

This week, Sen. Ben Sasse spoke on Fox News, claiming that he is excited to vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett because of how impartial she will be. He once again spoke against the politicization of the Supreme Court. Yet in 2016, he gladly sat by while his colleagues stole a Supreme Court pick from President Obama.

That action by Senate Republicans forever politicized the Supreme Court and Ben Sasse had a hand in it. Now he scolds Democrats for wanting to “stack” the Supreme Court by expanding it and adding more justices, while he and his party sit there literally stacking the courts with their justices, one of which was placed there by stealing a pick from Obama.

As I typically find to be the case, I agree with Senator Sasse’s words but find his actions appalling. I do not support increasing the size of the Supreme Court.

I do agree that President Trump has the constitutional right and duty to pick a Supreme Court nominee. That does not change the fact that right was stolen from Obama.

Senator Sasse’s words sound great in theory. It would be great if he ever put them into practice.

Mitchell Foster, Lincoln

