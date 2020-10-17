Letter, 10/18: No one recovering like U.S.

On Monday, the Journal of the American Medical Association published the global mortality rates due to COVID-19 in the developed world. The United States has the highest death rate in the developed world.

Also on Monday, President Trump at a rally in Florida in regards to the pandemic said, "If you look at our upward path, no country in the world has recovered the way we have recovered."

Who should we believe? Trump is right in a way, though, because no country has recovered like we have -- most countries have done better. No wonder people are so cynical about politics.

Warren Wilson, Lincoln

