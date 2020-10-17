Letter, 10/18: Joel owes parents apology

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel recently sent an email and voice mail to parents of students. He said in part, "We know our students are practicing the safety protocols during the seven hours they are with us, but they are not diligently following them when they leave school. We can turn this around."

This response is both irresponsible and a slap in the face to assume all of the blame is on the students and parents. He owes us an apology for this recklessness.

The coronavirus is not as simple as he is trying to make it. The CDC and WHO guidance seems to be ever-evolving and always changing. So for Joel to think he knows the cause and resolution is both ignorant and arrogant.

Our own health director wears a mask and follows other recommendations Joel mentioned. Yet she herself contracted coronavirus. How can this be? The answer is obvious: It's much more complicated than those recommendations.

I have done significant research, and I suggest Joel research the whole picture, too. Then he can share the facts that drive his decisions, rather than blindly blaming students and parents. If he is unwilling to do this, he needs to resign.

Jim Schmitz, Lincoln

