Letter, 10/18: Gambling a path to tax relief

We will soon be voting on casino gambling in Nebraska.

I am not a gambler and ordinarily would vote against this initiative. However, Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Legislature give me no choice but to vote for casino gambling to give property tax relief that is so desperately needed, especially for agriculture.

The governor cannot have it both ways. He does not want casino gambling, but he also does not want to raise sales and income tax in order to relieve property tax.

None of the states surrounding Nebraska pay nearly as much property tax as Nebraska does. These high taxes greatly affect the bottom line for farmers' income. Agriculture is Nebraska’s largest industry, and property taxes have a crippling effect not only to farmers but it ripples down to every other industry that relies on agriculture.

I believe that saying that casino gambling in Nebraska would damage the quality of life in Nebraska is being overplayed. Gamblers are going to gamble and are now doing it out of state, and Nebraska is losing the revenue. I do not believe that having casino gambling in Nebraska will make new gamblers. People either gamble, or they do not.