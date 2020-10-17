Letter, 10/18: Drain swamp; vote for Bolz

My fellow Nebraskans, I am writing in strong support of Kate Bolz for Congress.

I have known Kate for 8 years and know that she will be a congresswoman who will fight for our interests and truly represent who we are as Nebraskans. Kate’s opponent, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, bemoans the divisive discourse that he himself is engaging in.

Instead of focusing on policy and his accomplishments (see: none), he has turned to running xenophobic and misogynistic ads by shamefully using the American Legion’s likeness in an attempt to smear Kate’s trip to China — a trip that Fortenberry also took a few years ago — with the classic “If you don’t like it, then leave” rhetoric.

Further, he seeks to deceive us by insinuating that Kate Bolz, a social worker, doesn’t care about kids. Pathetic.

Finally he tries to fan the flames of racial unrest by having a fake suburban housewife express her disgust with Senator Bolz in an attempt to sway women in the suburbs to vote for him.

What he won’t talk about is how he has voted over 50 times to take away health care from millions of people with no plan to replace it, how he has abandoned Nebraska farmers with a failed trade war that resulted in crippling tariffs.