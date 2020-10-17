 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/18: DHHS staffing shuffle suspicious
Letter, 10/18: DHHS staffing shuffle suspicious

I’m trying to wrap my head around why the new DHHS CEO Dannette Smith found the need to “shuffle staff” in the middle of a pandemic and pay $125,000 to a consultant to decide this. Sen. Sara Howard, you are so right to question this!

Shouldn’t our new CEO be able to make decisions without a consultant? We move a 30-year epidemiologist to a lesser position and move Dr. Gary Anthony, who self-admittedly has no public health experience into that position.

Oh, wait -- Dr. Anthone is a close neighbor of Gov. Pete Ricketts. Will Dr. Anthone be more likely to agree with your ridiculous handling of the pandemic, Governor Ricketts? This sounds like you are mimicking another such person in our government making ridiculous calls related to the pandemic! Please stop using taxpayer money for your own political agenda!

Maria Bergmann, Lincoln

