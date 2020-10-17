Letter, 10/18: Campbell shows honesty, integrity

I’ve served as the executive director and registered lobbyist of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association for almost 28 years. In that time, I have come to know many senators very well, and I understand positions taken on a variety of topics.

The Nebraska Grocery Industry Association is on record as being strongly opposed to taxing any type of food. I personally have visited with Jacob Campbell who is running for state senator for District 29, which is my district. He does not support a tax on food. For his opposition to mislead the general public regarding his position is unfair and underhanded.

Mr. Campbell works for a senator who took a different position. I don’t understand how any honest person could accuse an individual of supporting an issue just because his boss did. That is simply ludicrous. I personally support Mr. Campbell in his bid to represent District 29 as a Nebraska state senator. I will vote for honesty and integrity each and every time!

Kathy Siefken, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0