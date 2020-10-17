Letter, 10/18: Bostar strong on environment

This year, there are clear differences between the candidates for Legislature in District 29. That’s why I’m voting for Eliot Bostar. Eliot brings experience and trusted leadership that is unique for a first-time candidate. He knows how to find common ground around issues that we all care about.

I personally support him because Nebraska needs an environmental champion who creates a better world for future generations of Nebraskans. Eliot will fight for policies that benefit all Nebraska families, like extending recycling programs, creating a state action climate plan and fighting for clean air and water.

In 2014, a study concluded that Nebraska’s waterways were the sixth most polluted in the country. There are communities throughout the state that don’t have access to clean drinking water. Nebraskans deserve better.

Clean air and clean water shouldn’t be a political issue. Eliot Bostar will put politics aside and fight for the good of his constituents, our community, and the future of our state. I hope you will join me in supporting Eliot Bostar on Nov. 3.

Leah Meyer, Lincoln

