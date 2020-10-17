Letter, 10/18: Bolz will bring change to Congress

I hear a constant clamor, "I wish things could get back to normal." Normalcy, as we knew it before COVID-19, will not be returning to Nebraska, nor should it.

Whether we want to admit it or not "change" will be good for Nebraska, and we need to embrace it. Sixteen years of "do-little partisanship" has resulted in just four bills passed by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. This record of accomplishment would get him shown the door in any other line of work. What we need in Washington are more people willing to put partisanship aside and work for all Nebraskans.