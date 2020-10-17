 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/18: Bolz part of legacy of leaders
Southeast Nebraska has a way of producing good people. Maybe it's something in the water. Three such people were Calvin Carsten, Floyd Vrtiska and Jerome Warner. All three served in the Legislature and were outstanding, nonbiased and good nonpartisan leaders. All came from farm backgrounds.

Kate Bolz has followed in the footsteps of these three men. She, too, comes from a farm background from Southeast Nebraska and has given Nebraska eight years of exemplary service in the Legislature.

Congress needs people of her caliber, especially in these chaotic times. I'm voting for Kate Bolz for Congress. America needs more people like her in leadership positions.

Eric Bachenberg, Lincoln

Kate Bolz

Bolz

 COURTESY PHOTO
