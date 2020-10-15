Letter, 10/16: We need Bolz in Washington

Kate Bolz is experienced. She served on the appropriations, Nebraska retirement systems and natural resources committees, and the executive board during her eight years in Legislature.

Bolz sponsored several bills. She will work for all Nebraskans from farmers and rural areas to the cities and suburbs. She will work to lower drug costs and ensure all Nebraskans and Americans have access to affordable and quality health care.

Bolz is a true Nebraskan, having grown up on the family farm near Palmyra. She has empathy and skills for bringing folks together into cooperation. She will reach across the aisle to achieve needed outcomes.

I think nothing will change in Washington until we get different people in Washington. It's up to us! So please join me in marking a ballot to send Kate to Washington!

Joan Stahly-Rouse, Lincoln

