Letter, 10/16: Trump reflects state's values

In response to Chris Berggren’s letter (“Send a message to next generation,” Oct. 8), like Berggren, I’m proud that Nebraskans are “known for being kind and friendly” and “when times are tough, we pull together,” but I disagree with his views of Nebraskans’ morals.

How can Berggren say he “loves our values and morals” and then, in the same breath, tell Nebraskans to vote for Joe Biden?

Biden is pro-abortion! President Trump, however, is the most pro-life president of our lifetime and is dedicated to the belief that all life is a gift from God.

It’s also a false narrative to suggest Trump “could not condemn white supremacy.” There is overwhelming evidence of Trump condemning the KKK, neo-Nazis and white nationalists. Biden, however, eulogized Robert Byrd, a former KKK organizer, authored the crime bill that incarcerated many young Blacks and has uttered so many racial gaffes that it staggers the mind. Trump created the lowest Black unemployment in history and implemented prison reform that released Blacks.