Letter, 10/16: Time to vote Geist out of office

Do not reelect state Sen. Suzanne Geist to the Nebraska Legislature. I am a retired, 100% disabled, combat Marine who is in pain 24/7. Several years ago, I went to Colorado and spent several weeks trying CBD oil infused with THC.

Long story short, the oil when taken as instructed relieved my pain to the point that my life was comfortable for the first time in years. After returning to Nebraska, my pain returned, however, I suffered no withdraw at all. Having stopped using opioids six years ago, I have no real pain control; however, the VA had me on opioid pain medication for years therefore. I know what withdraw is.

Contrary to what some in the current Nebraska administration would have Nebraskans to believe, medical marijuana is not the devil. in fact, there are no cases of overdose death attributed to marijuana use alone. Before the medical marijuana initiative was removed from the ballot, more than 85% of Nebraskans were for the initiative, which means the will of the people was ignored.

Sen. Adam Morfeld, District 46, and Sen. Anna Wishart, District 27, have worked very hard to make medical marijuana a reality for the thousands of Nebraskans who can benefit from its use. However, many other state senators have ignored the wish of Nebraskans and opposed medical marijuana in any form.