Letter, 10/16: Three reasons to back Bostar

If you live in Legislative District 29 and care about the future of this state, you should vote for Eliot Bostar. Here are three reasons:

Education: As a former member of the Lincoln School Board and parent of three children who received excellent educational experiences in our public schools, I know the value of public education. Eliot Bostar supports fully funding our public schools and making sure our teachers have the resources they need to educate our children. His opponent, Jacob Campbell, wants to take money away from public schools.

The environment: Eliot Bostar has a long record of protecting our air, water and earth and will support efforts to address the impacts of climate change, which is vital to the future of our children and grandchildren. By contrast, Jacob Campbell refused to even participate in a public forum on environmental issues, apparently afraid to expose his opposition to science and common-sense responses to protect the resources that safeguard our future.