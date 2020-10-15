Letter, 10/16: Showing little value for life

There are more than 7 million cases of COVID-19 and 216,000 deaths in the United States.

This is not fake news. President Trump and some government leaders have refused to follow scientific guidelines to curtail this disease. Now our president has been diagnosed along with other government officials.

Why do we not value human life? Why did the president expose Secret Service taking a car ride for a photo opportunity? Why did the First Family refuse to follow the debate rules by taking off their masks at an indoor event?

Families have not been able to visit their loved ones in the hospital due to COVID. They have only been able to say their goodbyes remotely. Yet the president can go outside while contagious to wave to his followers with no care to the lives of those in the car with him.

Will there be more rallies disregarding social distancing and no masks? Will he continue to mock someone who is trying to be safe? Will our other leaders follow guidelines?

Whose life is important? Why is this Democrat vs Republican? Our nation, our world needs to unite to stop these endless deaths. Follow science. Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings. Social distance. Wash hands. Then we may have a chance to get back to normal.