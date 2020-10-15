Letter, 10/16: Numbers tell different story

Trump regularly claims only he can lead America out of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

In Minnesota, he recently boasted, “We built the greatest economy in the history of the world, and now I have to do it again. ... God (is) testing me. He said, ‘You know, you did it once,’ and I said, ‘Did I do a great job, God? I’m the only one that could do it.’ He said … ’Now we’re going to have you do it again.’ I said, 'OK, I agree. You got me.'”

Data collected by the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals Trump isn’t telling the truth about his pre-pandemic economy.

Let’s look at real job and real wage gains in Nebraska, comparing Obama and Biden from 2014-2016 to Trump, pre-pandemic. The real wage gains of the average Nebraskan working family under Obama and Biden were $13,283, five times higher than the $2,096 they gained under Trump. And Nebraska gained 28,200 jobs from 2014-2016, compared to 20,100 jobs under Trump.

The story is the same across America. Obama and Biden created 7.9 million jobs compared to 6.2 million under Trump. And total real wage gains for an average American working family under Obama and Biden were $8,016, more than eight times the $976 gain under Trump’s pre-pandemic economy.