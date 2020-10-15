Letter, 10/16: LPS needs to change COVID course

The LPS Board of Education, Superintendent Steve Joel and LPS administrators have hung our educators out to dry.

They have continued to blame the rising tide of cases on the community, threatened teachers and staff with retribution if they speak out and have failed to provide adequate resources to staff while increasing the demand of their daily schedule.

When the dial rose on Friday, Joel and the administration took pause to finally consider this pandemic as something serious. Simultaneously, they doubled down on the idea that their processes for safeguarding are working. By the numbers, this clearly isn’t the case.

LPS has failed to see their contribution to the rise in cases and failed to take responsibility for the perpetuation of the pandemic in this city.

LPS has refused to take accountability for the educators who have been assigned an impossible task.

LPS has refused to uphold their duty to keep this community safe, protect our children and act as a civic, social and moral leader.

While much damage has already been done, Joel and LPS still have an opportunity to right the ship.