Letter, 10/16: Love is answer to election

In my 52 years of voting, I have never seen politics so volatile.

Too much hate. Too much blame. We must take a look at ourselves and determine if we are spewing hate out of our mouths. Responsibility begins with ourselves, looking into our own hearts.

Are we holding on to love or hate? Blame? Resentment? Anger is one thing; hate is another. It's been said that resentment is like taking poison and waiting for the other person to die.

The answer to all this turmoil is love, unconditional love. God is love, and love never fails. We must not let our hearts grow hard and cold, full of hate. What kind of example are we setting forth for others, especially the future generations?

I am saddened by all the hate and blame. How about you?

Suzanne Stroman, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0