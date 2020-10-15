 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 10/16: Bostar brings solid experience
View Comments

Letter, 10/16: Bostar brings solid experience

{{featured_button_text}}

The race to fill state Sen. Kate Bolz’s seat in the Legislature is heating up, as my mail carrier can tell you.

Jacob Campbell has offered his teaching certificate as a prime consideration, as well as his wife’s confidence in him. Campbell has received tens of thousands of campaign dollars from Betsy DeVos' PAC, which seeks to gut public K-12 education, to open the way to private, for-profit schools.

By contrast, Eliot Bostar is a seasoned public servant, likewise from here, likewise a young husband and father. No surprise the educators association supports Bostar for District 29. I’m a retired teacher, and I’m disabled and mobility impaired. Between climate, our damaged economy and the pandemic, I very much fear the next Legislature will sorely need people with serious experience in budget and governance through the years to come.

I stand with our public schools. I trust Eliot Bostar to represent the best interests of me, my family and public education in the Nebraska Legislature.

Sally J. Herrin, Lincoln

Eliot Bostar

Eliot Bostar, District 29 legislative candidate.

 Courtesy photo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News