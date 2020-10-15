Letter, 10/16: Bostar brings solid experience

The race to fill state Sen. Kate Bolz’s seat in the Legislature is heating up, as my mail carrier can tell you.
Jacob Campbell has offered his teaching certificate as a prime consideration, as well as his wife’s confidence in him. Campbell has received tens of thousands of campaign dollars from Betsy DeVos' PAC, which seeks to gut public K-12 education, to open the way to private, for-profit schools.
By contrast, Eliot Bostar is a seasoned public servant, likewise from here, likewise a young husband and father. No surprise the educators association supports Bostar for District 29. I’m a retired teacher, and I’m disabled and mobility impaired. Between climate, our damaged economy and the pandemic, I very much fear the next Legislature will sorely need people with serious experience in budget and governance through the years to come.
I stand with our public schools. I trust Eliot Bostar to represent the best interests of me, my family and public education in the Nebraska Legislature.
Sally J. Herrin, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!