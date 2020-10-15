Letter, 10/16: Biden should answer question

Why won’t Joe Biden and Kamala Harris tell us if they plan to pack the court? The citizens of this country need to know that information before we vote. Last year, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said packing the court would be bad for the country. The vast majority opposes packing the court. Where does Joe stand on the subject?

If Biden would simply say he did not intend to pack the court, our voters would have important information, and the story would last one day. By not telling us his intentions to pack the court or not to pack the court Biden forces us to jump to the conclusion that maybe he is planning to pack the Supreme Court with justices that believe in a living Constitution.

This question will now linger in our minds until Trump wins or until Biden states his support to pack the court.

Why would any president consider packing the court? Roosevelt wanted to pack the court because the Supreme Court had declared the National Recovery Administration and the Agricultural Adjustment Act, his most fascist laws, unconstitutional.