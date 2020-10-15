Letter, 10/16: Biden, Bolz and our dignity

Two years ago, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry sent a message to the people of Nebraska who he represents in Congress. The message started with this sentence, “Every two years in America, we experience something almost miraculous in the history of the world: the safe, civil, and dignified transfer of power.”

Maybe that was true in the past, but this year’s Republican election campaign is neither safe, nor civil, nor dignified. President Donald Trump continues to have rallies that violate the CDC guidelines meant to keep people safe during a pandemic, and he refuses to pledge there will be a safe and dignified transfer of power if he loses the election.

Congressman Fortenberry has a campaign ad that features his five daughters, but he refuses to call out the man running for president who boasted how he inappropriately grabs women.

Another Fortenberry ad features a woman, seated with her children she clearly cares for, who asks people to not vote for Kate Bolz because Kate Bolz didn’t speak out against the illegal actions of some in this summer’s protests. Perhaps people who truly care for children shouldn’t vote for Jeff Fortenberry since he has not spoken out against President Trump for keeping children locked in cages.