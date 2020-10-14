 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/15: Trump not concerned for others
Photo1/Trump mug

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during the first presidential debate Tuesday in Cleveland.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As a registered nurse in Lincoln, I have witnessed firsthand the heartbreaking experience of elders in skilled care and nursing home settings denied the company of their families and loved ones for months as a precaution against coronavirus.

That's why I find President Trump’s actions while infected are appalling. His careless and ego-feeding behavior as an infected person are dangerous. For healthcare workers who have put their lives on the line to care for those infected, risking their own safety and that of their families in order to render care, the president’s choices to break quarantine in order to a) parade in a motorcade before his fans, then b) return to the White House while ill, seem horrifying.

Could the president demonstrate any more clearly how oblivious he is to the current moment and the situation we are in, or how little consideration he has for the safety and well-being of fellow human beings?

Kathy Karsting, Lincoln

