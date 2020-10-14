Letter, 10/15: Is state's health in good hands?

All of us frequently hear the question, “Are you in good hands?” In these uncertain times, it’s important to have confidence in the agencies whose job is to lead us through this pandemic. After reading “Public health staff shuffled” (Oct. 11), I have little confidence that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is leading us in the right direction.

Tom Safranek, who has been the state epidemiologist for 30 years, appears to have been marginalized in the middle of a critical epidemic, in favor of Gov. Pete Ricketts' neighbor, Gary Anthone, who is a surgeon. Anthone will serve on the Governor’s Public Health Team of six advisers, while Safranek will not.

I don’t have a medical background, but it seems to me that an epidemiologist would be critical to lead us in an epidemic. This “shuffle” has a strong odor of political meddling.

I’m alarmed and concerned, after reading this article, that we are in the hands of those who seek political advantage when their focus would appropriately be to guide us through this health crisis. Nebraskans, are we in good hands?

Kathy Hegler, Cortland