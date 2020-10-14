Letter, 10/15: Climate change affects us all

Appreciation goes to the Coalition for Environmental Improvement, a group made up of nearly 20 local environmental and community organizations. In spring 2019, the coalition sponsored a well-attended forum for City Council and mayoral candidates. This forum helped me, a registered nonpartisan voter, decide which candidates I would support with my vote during the city election.

On Oct. 1, the coalition hosted a second climate and environment forum for Lancaster County legislative candidates. I tuned in for this virtual event. Four Democratic candidates participated, answering questions written by coalition members. Their discussion was informative. No Republican candidates were present; none submitted written responses to the questions they were sent ahead of time.

What does an independent voter conclude from this failure to respond to questions about climate and environment? This issue is not important to the candidate? The candidate believes our state has no responsibility for taking action to adapt to Nebraska’s changing climate or to mitigate effects of climate change? The candidate is comfortable with delaying action, leaving the responsibility to future generations? I hope the answer to each of these questions is no!

Climate change impacts all of us now. We share the responsibility to respond.

Marj Willeke, Lincoln

