Letter, 10/15: City makes recycling hard
Letter, 10/15: City makes recycling hard

Recycling

Mary Reifschneider drops off her recyclables in January at the free city recycling site near Seacrest Field in east Lincoln. The city wants to remind people that glass put in curbside bins ends up in the landfill. The city pays for glass brought to its free recycling sites like this one to be recycled.

 KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star file photo

So, does the city want us to recycle or not? It's just as easy for us to throw our recyclables in the trash as to run all over town to find recycle bins.

The one in Havelock served a wide area. Now, we travel out to the dump area. Who is that convenient for? Not the northeast area of Lincoln.

Maybe we will just start throwing everything in the trash.

Linda Orth, Lincoln

