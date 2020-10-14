Letter, 10/15: City makes recycling hard

So, does the city want us to recycle or not? It's just as easy for us to throw our recyclables in the trash as to run all over town to find recycle bins.
The one in Havelock served a wide area. Now, we travel out to the dump area. Who is that convenient for? Not the northeast area of Lincoln.
Maybe we will just start throwing everything in the trash.
Linda Orth, Lincoln
