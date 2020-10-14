Letter, 10/15: Bolz really does care about people

I am writing you to ask your support to elect Kate Bolz to Congress. I have a lot I could say, but most has already been said.

Let me review a few important facts. She is a sixth-generation Nebraskan, She is a combination of farm kid and serious legislator with experience as an eight-year state senator. She will help us though the post-COVID-19 waters on health care access and economic opportunity.

She is also my niece. She has been a caring person all her life who looks out for those in need. This isn't just an act that she uses to get votes. It is who she really is.

Donna Bolz, Lincoln

