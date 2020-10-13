Letter, 10/14: Where do Bostar's interests lie?

The Journal Star endorsed Eliot Bostar for legislature in Lincoln’s Legislative District 29 (Oct. 8) complete with the claim that Bostar’s “interests align more closely with what Nebraskans need from our Legislature.”

But a closer look at Bostar’s “interests” reveals what the editorial failed to report. According to public records from the State's Accountability Commission, Bostar has received over 70% of his funding from outside of the state, including nearly $70,000 from the state of New York and over $100,000 from Washington, D.C.

Bostar claims his largest donor, Nebraskans for Common Ground, is a Nebraska business. What he fails to say is that Nebraskans for Common Ground received exactly two contributions since 2020 began. One contribution for $150,000 from a Washington, D.C., environmental special interest group and another for $120,000 from another Washington, D.C., environmental special interest group.

Nebraskans for Common Ground has exactly seven expenses, six of which were used to fund Bostar’s campaign to the tune of $110,000 and perhaps more to come.