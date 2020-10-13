 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/14: We can learn from other nations
Letter, 10/14: We can learn from other nations

Looking at Kate Bolz's legislative record made me question the content of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's campaign ads.

Kate Bolz does support police. She works hard to protect children, give them access to education and health care. She works with families to achieve that work. Don't take my word for any of this. Look it up: Kate Bolz legislative activity.

As for learning things from China or other countries, people or cultures,  America has been influenced by many. Think science, medicine, math, logic, art and literature. Don't forget food: Italian, Greek, German, Mexican -- who can forget Swedish meatballs? -- and Chinese.

We hosted exchange students in the past. They were bright and came here to learn about us as a people and our culture and not rely on what their governments would have them believe.

We can change perceptions if we open our minds. One student reminded me of how wasteful we are and what a precious resource water is. She turned off the faucet when she thought I was letting it run too long.

She is from China. I appreciated the insight.

Lonnie Kay Fuerniss, Lincoln

