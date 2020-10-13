 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/14: Singing same voter fraud song
Letter, 10/14: Singing same voter fraud song

How soon they forget! Remember the 2016 election, when President Trump lost the popular vote and immediately said millions of dead people in California voted?

On May 11, 2017, he started a voter fraud commission, with the "Kansas Flash" Kris Kobach in charge. On Jan. 3, 2018, the commission was dissolved.

It doesn't appear that they found much of anything. Now Donald Trump is starting the same old voter fraud song. Gov. Pete Ricketts says it is not going to happen here, but he agrees with Trump there will be problems in other states. Here we go again.

Bud Vontz, Lincoln

