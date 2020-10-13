Letter, 10/14: Sievers prepared to lead in NRD

My choice for Lower Platte Natural Resource Subdistrict 4 is LeRoy Sievers. I have known LeRoy for 20 years as a fellow member of the Lincoln Sunrise Optimist Club. LeRoy has demonstrated thoughtful, dedicated and energetic leadership over the years to all Optimist activities undertaken supporting youth.

Active in many community activities, he has also served in an active and supportive leadership role in the Boy Scouts organization for several decades.

LeRoy Sievers is uniquely prepared to serve the residents within Subdistrict 4. He has been involved for many years with water resource issues as the lead attorney in the Nebraska Attorney General's Office for the State Department of Natural Water Resources and the Nebraska Natural Resource Commission.

LeRoy has the time, interest, energy, knowledge and occupational experience to offer the residents of Subdistrict 4 the potential to impact and significantly contribute to the NRD Board Subdistrict 4 functions.

I urge you to strongly consider voting for LeRoy Sievers for the NRD Board, Subdistrict 4.

Don Byrnes, Lincoln

