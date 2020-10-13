Letter, 10/14: Sievers a boon to NRD board

LeRoy Sievers, candidate for the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board, deserves your vote in the November general election. With more than 30 years of private and public sector experience, LeRoy's knowledge of water and natural resources issues is extensive. His leadership in the Boy Scouts and the Capitol Humane Society demonstrates dedication to our community.
I have personally observed LeRoy's innovative character and strong commitment to ethical values. He is a consensus builder and will be a valuable addition to the NRD board.
Michael Jess, Lincoln
Former director, Nebraska Department of Water Resources
