 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 10/14: Sievers a boon to NRD board
View Comments

Letter, 10/14: Sievers a boon to NRD board

{{featured_button_text}}

LeRoy Sievers, candidate for the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board, deserves your vote in the November general election. With more than 30 years of private and public sector experience, LeRoy's knowledge of water and natural resources issues is extensive. His leadership in the Boy Scouts and the Capitol Humane Society demonstrates dedication to our community.

I have personally observed LeRoy's innovative character and strong commitment to ethical values. He is a consensus builder and will be a valuable addition to the NRD board.

Michael Jess, Lincoln

Former director, Nebraska Department of Water Resources

LeRoy Sievers

LeRoy Sievers, Lower Platte South NRD Subdistrict 4 candidate. 

 COURTESY PHOTO
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News