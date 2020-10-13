 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/14: Post-pandemic? Not just yet
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Two headlines in the Oct. 2 Journal Star are polar opposites. One, on Page A6, says "Post-pandemic economy still improving." The other headline, on Page A1, says "County hits triple-digit daily case total again." This sure doesn't sound like post-pandemic to me.

As a mater of fact, the idea of "post-pandemic" is why we are hitting a "triple-digit daily case total again". We are not "post-pandemic"! We are in-the-thick-of-it pandemic!

Are you tired of all this pandemic stuff? I am. Do you wish we could get past all this and just get back to normal? I do.

If you are sick and tired of this pandemic then everyone needs to hang on and continue to follow the protocols -- mask, hands, distance. You must do the protocol and encourage everyone you know to do the protocol. Only by doing so until we are truly "post" will we ever become "post-pandemic."

Evelyn Weymouth, Lincoln

