Letter, 10/14: Not taking care of the needy

Gov. Pete Ricketts fought Medicaid expansion tooth and nail, and then when it was forced upon him, his administration dragged its feet implementing it for almost two years, failed to set up a testing and contact-tracing system that adequately controls the spread of coronavirus and now declines to take advantage of additional SNAP benefits, this despite the fact that the other 49 states all are seeing the need.

This, folks, is what leadership failure looks like. Our multimillionaire governor sits on the iron throne and either cannot conceive of or chooses to ignore many of his people who are struggling to feed themselves and their children, can’t see the food banks being overwhelmed and offers no other solutions.

This is an administration that is morally bankrupt and politically inept, unable to take care of the basic needs of its own. It doesn’t matter whether you are a Christian or not, Democrat or Republican; who wants to look into the eyes of the hungry or sick child who lives down the road or maybe even in your own home and say to them that we have the tools to alleviate your suffering but we choose not to use them? How did we get here? We voted him into office and then reelected him not knowing that when crises arose he has nothing.