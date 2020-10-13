Letter, 10/14: Not everyone has Trump's access

One of of our friends has a young relative. He was rushed by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital due to COVID-19. The hospital instructed the EMTs to take him back home or to another hospital because they were full of COVID-19 patients and all ventilators were in use.

Unfortunately, this is the reality for us common folks. We don’t have a staff of top-notch medical staff at our beck and call. We don’t have a Marine One helicopter to take us to Walter Reed Medical Center. We don’t have access to unlimited medical resources.

Listen to the infectious disease professionals, and listen to the scientific community. They are trying to get us through these though times with logic and science.

Dan Zichek, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0