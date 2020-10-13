 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/14: Normal won't return by itself
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

"Many asking: When will my job return?" asks a headline in the Journal Star (Oct. 5).

Jobs come back after we control the COVID pandemic. We control the pandemic only after we make an intelligent, coherent, nationally-directed and coordinated, scientifically sound program to control and defeat the virus. In short, we have to try. You know, like most other developed nations have done successfully -- the European Union nations, probably Russia and China, etc.

No more "I went to Sturgis and survived" (so far), from some guy who thinks like President Trump, who fears retracting his words downplaying the danger.

"It's a Democratic hoax," or "It will go away on its own." Wearing masks and social distancing are two of the most effective measures that can be taken, but with his fragile ego and kindergarten intellect and maturity, Trump and his followers now view masking and avoiding large crowds to be signs of weakness and admissions of tragic errors for himself and his followers.

Trump says "don't fear" the virus after it kills more than 200,000 of us. If it hits you, just have your helicopter drop you at the entrance of Walter Reed. Better call ahead so that a dozen or so doctors will pop out front to give you top care with every experimental treatment and send you home after the weekend, almost cured.

Tom deShazo, Lincoln

