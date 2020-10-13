Letter, 10/14: Normal won't return by itself

"Many asking: When will my job return?" asks a headline in the Journal Star (Oct. 5).

Jobs come back after we control the COVID pandemic. We control the pandemic only after we make an intelligent, coherent, nationally-directed and coordinated, scientifically sound program to control and defeat the virus. In short, we have to try. You know, like most other developed nations have done successfully -- the European Union nations, probably Russia and China, etc.

No more "I went to Sturgis and survived" (so far), from some guy who thinks like President Trump, who fears retracting his words downplaying the danger.

"It's a Democratic hoax," or "It will go away on its own." Wearing masks and social distancing are two of the most effective measures that can be taken, but with his fragile ego and kindergarten intellect and maturity, Trump and his followers now view masking and avoiding large crowds to be signs of weakness and admissions of tragic errors for himself and his followers.