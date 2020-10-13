Letter, 10/14: Negative campaigning has consequences

Partisan politics, outright lies and negative campaigning at the federal, state and local level serves the purpose of turning people away from political engagement and misleads some of the population to voting based on what is said rather than what is true.

Please consider that political campaigns and politicians who have to lie and put down their opponent are doing so because they know telling the truth means they won't win.

It also contributes to voter suppression, whether through negative behavior, creating obstacles to voting or trying to create false narratives around voter fraud. The underlying rationale is to keep the truth out of the picture and the majority from voting in order to maintain political power. Look at the outcomes and approaches. The truth can set us free.

Pat Tetreault and Kristin Grosskopf, Lincoln

