Letter, 10/14: Medicaid expansion changes life

Now that Medicaid expansion enrollment has started in Nebraska, I want to say how excited and relieved I am to finally qualify for it. I am a single mom of a disabled child, work a part-time job, go to school full-time and have an amazing village that helps me.

Earlier this year, I ended up with some kidney trouble. While I was fortunate to still be on my parents’ insurance due to the Affordable Care Act, this small kidney issue ended up costing me thousands of dollars. My parents helped as they could, but at the end of the day, those bills were mine.

COVID-19 added to this financial stress because I was worried about my income constantly changing. For example, I could not work for two weeks at my job as a grocery store cashier because I had a cough.

Thankfully, Medicaid expansion creates one less worry for me. I don’t have to put off going to the doctor for weeks because I can’t afford the copayment. The fear of turning 26 and being kicked off of my parents insurance is now relieved.

I can finish my degree and get a better job to support my child and myself. I thank the people who gave their heart and soul to make this happen for me. I can’t possibly put into words what you have done for me.

Samantha Eddins, Lincoln

