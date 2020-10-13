Letter, 10/14: Keep 'public' in public power

Well done on the publication of Sarah Peetz's guest editorial citing the benefits of public power in Nebraska ("Celebrating public power," Oct. 6). As a former three-term board member of the Lincoln Electric System board, I know first hand the potential advantages of a public utility to a community.

Just a few days earlier, the Journal Star also ran a cautionary tale of what happens when people with authority, in public positions, decide they can do whatever they want with the public's money ("NPPD directors, ratepayers question donation from electrical co-op to political committee," Oct. 4).

As a child, I was taught that taxpayer money or ratepayer money has no place in politics. Moreover, I believe that Nebraska law is also crystal clear on this matter. Anyone who thinks public dollars can be washed through a shell company to support campaign objectives doesn't deserve to hold any public office.