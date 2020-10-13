Letter, 10/14: Harding asks the right questions

Your eyes may be locked on the top of the November ballot, but please don’t overlook an important race farther down the list: the Nebraska Public Power District board.

It makes good sense to re-elect Mary Harding to represent us. You can trust her to know the complexities of the utility business. She takes a refreshingly balanced approach to power issues and keeps the interests of the public – our interests -- uppermost.

In my years of reporting and editing for the Lincoln Journal Star, I got to know Mary’s reputation for honesty and effectiveness. She was a strong leader of the Nebraska Environmental Trust; she also has served on the board of Southeast Community College.

I am grateful for those who are willing to serve -- to listen to us, to attend the long meetings, to ask the right questions. Mary Harding is one of those capable and trustworthy people. She is a steady voice for low-cost, clean energy that will power our future.

Kathleen Rutledge, Garland

