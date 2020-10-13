Letter, 10/14: Fischer abandoned her own rules

Sen. Deb Fischer has published a picture of herself and Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Fischer is extravagant in her praise: extraordinary, distinguished, strong, accomplished, a brilliant choice and has a belief in the text of the Constitution.

Question: Is that the text as it was written for the population of the citizenry of that century or as interpreted to suit the times of the 21st century?

But the bigger question is, why is it acceptable for Fischer to support and assist in moving consideration of this nominee forward only scant weeks before a presidential election? This is in conflict with conditions established with her assistance in 2016, when nine months was too short a time for the Senate to consider President Obama's nominee for a vacancy created under the same circumstance -– the unexpected death of an active Supreme Court justice.

Senator Fischer had an obligation to follow her 2016 decision.

Sue Goodson, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0