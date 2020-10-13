Letter, 10/14: Court right not to hear appeal

I applaud the recent decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to not hear the appeal of Kim Davis, the former Kentucky clerk who went to jail in 2015 after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples after gay marriage was legalized.

The First Amendment gives all of us the right to freely exercise our religion. It does not give us the right to exercise it in the performance of a public office, nor to impose it on others. In the Gospel according to Mark 12:17 it says “... give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar, and give to God what belongs to God.”