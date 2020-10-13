 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/14: Bostelman gets the job done
Letter, 10/14: Bostelman gets the job done

If you’re like me, you’ve probably been hearing politicians talking about property tax relief since you were in your teens. Generations of politicians have run on a hope and a promise of getting something done, while property taxes on family farms have grown and grown.

When Sen. Bruce Bostelman ran four years ago, he promised to work on this issue, and now he’s delivered for us. Thanks to Senator Bostelman’s support, LB 1107 will deliver $650 million in annual property tax relief. This is a significant, generational step forward in delivering the property tax relief we need.

In addition to property tax relief, Bruce has been working on other key issues for agriculture. From cutting red tape to expanding rural broadband, he’s been engaged in finding ways to help grow our rural communities.

I’m supporting Bruce’s reelection because he’s fighting for our families and communities, and I hope you will, too, on Nov. 3.

Carl Sousek, Prague

Bruce Bostelman

State Sen. Bruce Bostelman

 Courtesy photo
