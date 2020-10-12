Letter, 10/13: Water line repairs too slow

In June, the water distribution system in our neighborhood north of 40th and A moved above ground during a project to reline the water mains (“City using new technology to tackle tricky water main repair jobs,” Aug. 9). A bot is slowly moving through the pipes, which avoids the hassle of digging up the entire system.

Very innovative! However, it is now October, and we are living in squalor. Neighborhood children dodge above-ground hoses that line our sidewalks. My son delights in flushing a toilet while I am in the shower, reducing the flow of water to nothing. Indeed, low pressure allows us to turn on one faucet at a time, and our family is competing for simple drinking water.

Our underground sprinkler system does not have enough water to operate. We are experiencing living conditions that one might expect to find in South Dakota or Kansas! Traffic on 40th Street meanders between orange cones. Neighbors gather on side streets to watch sports cars with low clearance scrape their undersides on mounds that protect the “temporary” above-ground piping system.