Letter, 10/13: Bostelman works hard for state

Sen. Bruce Bostelman is running for reelection in District 23. He has a proven track record and works hard for the members of District 23. For example, he is a strong advocate for tax relief and the unborn, and he dedicates a substantial portion of his efforts working for our youth.

Senator Bostelman supported LB1107, which provides much needed tax relief to the tune of $650 million. He believes Nebraskans deserve to be able to keep more of their own money.

He fights to protect the rights of the unborn. He co-sponsored LB814, which bans the dismemberment or what is called the dilation and evacuation abortion. It was passed. He is dedicated to working with the Juvenile Justice Coalition and Juvenile Services to provide early intervention for at-risk youth.

Senator Bostelman works hard for Nebraskans, and he deserves reelection for District 23.

Kent Smith, Howells

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0